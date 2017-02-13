fantv fanradio livescore tabeller spelschema tvmatcher Champions league 08Fotboll CCM Prylhornan
Monday's Notes Knockout!

En vecka av engelsk fotboll ger massa intryck, mål och galenskaper. Här kommer anteckningarna från v.6, här kommer veckans…


fantv.se
… överkörning
Liverpool - Tottenham 2-0. Domaren borde blåst av efter en halvtimme. Knockout!

… ifrågasättande
"When I look at their performance away at Manchester United, at City which they got away with, on Saturday against Liverpool - I have loved watching Spurs over three years, I think the coach is fantastic, but he'll be sensing they are a young team, they need education and time to grow, but they are a bit timid in these matches."
/ Neville sågar ett tamt Tottenham

... mest avundsjuke
"I don't think it is fair to the other players to say "because of Sadio Mane we win". Of course he is a great player, he helps us with his speed and he scores goals, but I think it is more about the team than only Sadio Mane”
/ Georginio Wijnaldum är less på Manéhajpen


... fråga?
När ska Coutinho vakna igen? Inget mål på 11 matcher.

… Enough is enough
"When you achieve something so good you want to give them one chance, two chances, three chances. Maybe now, it is too much."
/Claudio Ranieri, less


… bild
You are going down, my friend!


… Åh, Jesus
He’s down! Jesus is down! Dags att börja flörta med Aguero igen?

... Kloksomenbok
“If we went into the Premier League and did what everyone else does, I don’t think we would do it is as well as them. So we do things that are different and strange. The brand of football I want to play is the one that wins. Every footballer wants to win.”
/ Sean Dyche, taktiker




… svanar
De flyger igen! Två backmål när Leicester avverkades.


JOSEF K
2017-02-13 23:50:00


CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday Weekly med Fredrik Wiberg.
