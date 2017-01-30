fantv fanradio livescore tabeller spelschema tvmatcher Champions league 08Fotboll CCM Prylhornan
Monday's Notes: "Good Riddance!"

En vecka av engelsk fotboll ger massa intryck, mål och galenskaper. Här kommer anteckningarna från v.4, här kommer veckans…


fantv.se


... good riddance!
Player power - nutidens ohyra.

… sågning
“The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed him, particularly when it rewarded him with a lucrative new five-and-half-year deal only last year. I would like to make it clear that we have no financial need to sell our best players and that the decision to allow Payet to leave was in accordance with the wishes of the manager and the interests of squad unity. To be frank, my Board and I would have preferred for him to have stayed in order to make an example of him, as no player is bigger than the club. I am confident that with the quality of the players we have brought in during January already, the squad will be stronger at the end of this transfer window than it was at the start. “

/Vd David Sullivan inte nöjd med Dimitri Payets agerande.


... tweet
David Sullivans son tog farväl på ett bitskt sätt.

… pow!
"It has just sparked something in the dressing room. If he doesn't want to be part of our team, we are still a team. We've livened up. Just like it should have been. It kick-started our season. It has been great around the dressing room."

/Andy Carroll om Payets beslut att lämna.


… dröm
Älska FA-cupen!

… farväl  
… wantaway
"I have spoken with the boss - we are quite open about it, he knows I am desperate to play, and that's all it is really. If he can make it happen for me he will. That is something that is going to be sorted out in the next couple of days. I'm 29, 30 in the summer, and feel fantastic and in great shape. It would be a waste not to play and show people what I can do."
/Begovic har träsmak i röven.

… eh
"I can't say I'm staying here forever and then there is a big opportunity if it's in China or elsewhere or even in England. If there's a big proposal somewhere which would be good for the club and for me then we should think about it."
/ Ett halvår i klubben, Defour. Ett halvår

.... sågning
"When you sign a player for your squad you need to be available to play and quality enough to play this type of game. If you cannot play this type of game, then we have a problem. The first half was very difficult. We need to assess why, to analyse. It is true it was the 11 players. It is not only one or another.I wasn’t upset. It was not a good performance from the beginning but in the second half we scored four goals. It’s not that we only trust 10 or 11 players because if you want to do win titles, if you want to be in the history of football, it is not only 11 players. Or 14 or 16. It is about 20, 22, 25 players. We are building a really good squad to try to go far in every competition but always it is difficult."

/Pochettino skämdes över insatsen mot Wycombe.


… heartbreak
Omspel fram till 96 + 5 sekunder. Football. Bloody Hell.


… precis-vad-ni-behöver
 
/ En till usel försvarare. You’re going down!


0 KOMMENTARER      144 VISNINGAR
JOSEF K
2017-01-30 23:45:00


