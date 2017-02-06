Monday's Notes: "Buuuurn!"

… lol
"Everyone knows that he likes to be the God, but he's not. I mean, he has a very good personality, he's a great guy."
/Mikkhytarryan gillar Z.
... say whaaat?!
"In terms of all the teams that are chasing Chelsea, I think United on paper have got the best squad”
/Vad röker Phil Neville? 4 miljarder på 5 år. 7-4-5.... 6?
… konfrontation
0-4 mot Sunderland
. Klart man blir förbannad.
… bild
"What the fuck did just happen?!"
… yeah right
"Jag bara råkade gilla inlägget"
… konstaterande
“The title’s slipped further out of our hands and there’s no hiding that.”
/Wenger, surmulen
… only-United
Gult kort? Gult? Really?
… buhuhu
“My team is playing very well but for many, many years in my career, especially in this country, when my teams were ruthless and phenomenal defensively, and very good in the counter attack, I listen week after week that it was not enough in spite of winning the title three times. It looks like this season to be phenomenal defensively and good in counter attack is art, so it was a big change in England.”
/Mourinho avis på Conte
… kung
Time to move on to a bigger club!
… buuuuuurn
"When you play the big games, you want your big players to step up. That's exactly what he did. The contrast with Mesut Ozil was unavoidable. The bigger the game, the better Hazard plays. For Ozil, despite his record as a World Cup winner and a La Liga champion at Real Madrid, you feel it's the opposite."
/Glenn Hoddle om Mesut Özil vs Hazard.
En vecka av engelsk fotboll ger massa intryck, mål och galenskaper. Här kommer anteckningarna från v.5, här kommer veckans…
Englandredaktionen plockar ut omgångens bästa spelare från Premier League.
En podcast om engelsk fotboll med Fredrik Wiberg och Per Malmqvist Stolt.
England-redaktionen plockar ut helgens bästa spelare från Premier League.
En vecka av engelsk fotboll ger massa intryck, mål och galenskaper. Här kommer anteckningarna från v.4, här kommer veckans…
Den femte rundan i den anrika turneringen är lottad.
En podcast om engelsk fotboll med Fredrik Wiberg och Per Malmqvist Stolt.
SvenskaFans.com fick tag i Adam Bills som berättar om Leicesters säsong.
En vecka av engelsk fotboll ger massa intryck, mål och galenskaper. Här kommer anteckningarna från v.3, här kommer veckans…
Englandredaktionen plockar ut omgångens bästa spelare från Premier League.