SvenskaFans Awards: Säsongens unga spelare

Premier League-redaktionerna på SvenskaFans.com har fått rösta fram säsongens bästa unga spelare.

"There is no doubt he is very special. He is very talented, very technical. I can understand why The Tottenham fans are hoping he is the next Paul Gascoigne. For me, Gascoigne was an inspiration when I was developing, one of the best midfield players I have ever seen. It is important not to put pressure on Dele with these comparisons - but I can see why fans are excited.”

/Xavi



"Dele Alli is a special player. He is better than me when I was 20, that's for sure. He is like a second striker at the moment but I think that makes sense because the way they play, with the quality in and around the box, he needs to be up there all the time. He's got the knack for runs, he scores great goals like he did yesterday. Seeing goals that he scored in the week against Swansea, he was running in the six-yard box. Too many attacking midfield players get towards the penalty spot and then stop and don't go that extra mile but there's so many goals to be had. But he does"

/Frank Lampard



"You have to say that he has done extremely well. He has developed into a very complete player. He is dangerous and scores goals - I think he's scored 16 or 17 goals this year, so it's absolutely marvellous at his age. They've done well to buy him and give him a chance. They deserve credit for that. We watched him a few times; many, many times because we watched Milton Keynes a lot."

/Arsene Wenger



Bamidele "Dele" Alli tog Premier League med storm förra säsongen. Den här säsongen fortsatte han att utvecklas och levererade 18 mål och 7 assist för Tottenham i Premier League. Med 70 % av rösterna försvarar Dele Alli fjolårets titel som "säsongens unga spelare".



Här kan ni läsa intervjun med Nils Wilénius när Dele Alli tog en plats i SvenskaFans Team of the Year.



Runner-up

Jordan Pickford, Sunderland & Tom Davies, Everton - 2 röster

Tidigare vinnare - säsongens unga spelare

2016: Dele Alli

2015: Harry Kane

2014: Luke Shaw

2013: Romelu Lukaku

2012: Kyle Walker

2011: Jack Wilshere

2010: Gareth Bale

2009: Ashley Young