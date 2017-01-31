fantv fanradio livescore tabeller spelschema tvmatcher Champions league 08Fotboll CCM Prylhornan
START  Fotboll: SILLY SEASON | SVERIGE | ENGLAND | ITALIEN | SPANIEN | TYSKLAND | EUROPA | VÄRLDEN | GRÄSPLAN  Ishockey: SVERIGE | NHL  Bandy: SVERIGE  Övrigt: US | FORUM
Medlem
Besökare: 30125 | Medlemmar: 176294

Kom ihåg mig
Ebenezer Ofori förstärker VfB,

Ebenezer Ofori förstärker VfB,



fantv.se
Kan det vara så att Commando Cannstatt tränar på Loreens
"Euphoria( Ooooforrriiii)
Forever, ’till the end of time
From now on, only you and I
We’re going up-up-up-up-up-up-up" alternativt sjunger
the Shamen's gamla klassiska

"There's a guy in the place who's got a bittersweet face
And he goes by the name of Ebeneezer Goode
His friends call him 'Ezeer and he is the main geezer
And he'll vibe up the place like no other man could
He's refined, sublime, he makes you feel fine
Though very much maligned and misunderstood
But if you know 'Ezeer he's a real crowd pleaser
He's ever so good - he's Ebeneezer Goode"

För från Friends Arena kommer nämligen Ebenezer Ofori till VfB Stuttgart. Efter tre och ett halvt år i Stockholm, dit han kom som junior från The New Edubiase i Ghana, så kommer en av Allsvenskans bästa defensiva mittfältare till Schwaben. Ofori kommer i en tid när det defensiva mittfältet porecis drabbats av en skada- då Mathias Zimmermann dragit av ett ledband i knäet och när det saknas en bra bindning mellan offensiven och defensiven. Efter hundratalet matcher för AIK och en handfull mål, så kommer en spelare med bra vinnarskalle och bollvinnartalanger till Schwaben för att kämpa med Hosogai, Zimmermann och Grgic om en plats på det centrala mittfältet.
Ofori tackar AIK med orden "I thank God for such an incredible moment knowing I came to AIK as a boy and I’m leaving as a man. You fed me with love and nurtured me with care. God bless you all for the criticisms and the praises. It’s now time for me to hop off the AIK ride and hop on the VfB Stuttgart ride. God bless both teams. With the support from  you all I know I will keep soaring higher and higher. I will forever carry the memories of AIK with me". Själv hoppas jag att Commando Cannstatt plockar någon av låtarna ovan.


0 KOMMENTARER      141 VISNINGAR
MAGNUS FALK
2017-01-31 13:56:37


ANNONS:

Fler artiklar om Stuttgart

Ebenezer Ofori förstärker VfB,
Stuttgart
2017-01-31 13:56:37

Silly Season: Jérôme Onguéné ansluter?
Stuttgart
2017-01-31 07:49:30

Mané avgjorde i slutminuterna för VfB
Stuttgart
2017-01-30 08:04:52

Inför St Pauli - VfB
Stuttgart
2017-01-28 16:24:00

Rückrunde-Countdown: Hur mår VfB?- Anfallet
Stuttgart
2017-01-27 10:00:00

Rörelse i juniorleden..
Stuttgart
2017-01-26 12:54:14

Rückrunde-Countdown: Hur mår VfB? - Mittfältet
Stuttgart
2017-01-26 09:13:28

Seger mot FC Luzern i träningsmatch
Stuttgart
2017-01-25 17:04:45

Rückrunde-Countdown: Läget i Stuttgart: Backarna
Stuttgart
2017-01-25 08:13:39

Rückrunde-Countdown: Hur mår VfB? Målvakter
Stuttgart
2017-01-24 09:22:55

ANNONS:
SENASTE NYHETERNA OM VFB STUTTGART
ANNONS:
SERIETABELLEN
1Hannover1810531335
2Braunschweig 1810531135
3Stuttgart1811251035
4Union Berlin18945731
5Dynamo Dresden18864630
6FC Heidenheim188551029
7Wurzburg18774728
8Sandhausen18765927
9Fortuna Düsseldorf18675125
10Nürnberg18747025
11Bochum18576-522
12Furth18639-1121
131860 München18549-419
14Kaiserslautern18477-519
15Karlsruher SC 18387-917
16Erzgebirge Aue 184410-1416
17Arminia Bielefeld183510-1214
18St. Pauli182511-1411
>> Visa hela tabellen
» LÄS DE SENASTE 50 NYHETERNA
ANNONS:
Stuttgart - Schwabens huvudstad

Stuttgart - Schwabens huvudstad

Vi önskar er välkomna till Stuttgart. Vinets, glädjens, musikens och fotbollens huvudstad i Schwaben.
Söndagsutflykt i de lägre divisionerna.

Söndagsutflykt i de lägre divisionerna.

TB Untertürkheim-SG Untertürkheim, visst låter det som en tvättäkta nagelbitare. En soldränkt söndag passade utmärkt för ett laddat gräsrotsderby.
Svenskar och nordbor i Stuttgart

Svenskar och nordbor i Stuttgart

Det har varit några stycken. Här finns lite Erinnerungen an die alten Zeiten och framför allt en artikel om Malmös störste - Bosse.
ANNONS:
Godis för själen: Die Schale 2006/2007

Godis för själen: Die Schale 2006/2007

Kommer ni ihåg? Khedira, Meira, Cottbus? Maj 2007. Historiska dagar.
ANNONS:
» Se dagens alla TV-matcher
Svenska Fans
START  Fotboll: SILLY SEASON | SVERIGE | ENGLAND | ITALIEN | SPANIEN | TYSKLAND | EUROPA | VÄRLDEN | GRÄSPLAN   Ishockey: SVERIGE | NHL   Bandy: SVERIGE   Övrigt: US | FORUM
Första matchen för Elfsborg
Här är åttondelsfinalerna
Champions League:   Här är åttondelsfinalerna
All-Starreserver & Mid-Season Awards
”Vinner ligan med tolv poäng”
Efterlängtat break för Montreal
fantv fanradio livescore tabeller spelschema tvmatcher Champions League 08Fotboll CCM Prylhörnan
Startsidan  |  Om SvenskaFans.com  |  RSS-feed  |  I mobilen  |  Kontakta redaktionen  |  Annons & marknad  |   Cookies