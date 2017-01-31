Ebenezer Ofori förstärker VfB,

Kan det vara så att Commando Cannstatt tränar på Loreens
"
Euphoria( Ooooforrriiii)
Forever, ’till the end of time
From now on, only you and I
We’re going up-up-up-up-up-up-up" alternativt sjunger
the Shamen's gamla klassiska
"There's a guy in the place who's got a bittersweet face
And he goes by the name of Ebeneezer Goode
His friends call him 'Ezeer and he is the main geezer
And he'll vibe up the place like no other man could
He's refined, sublime, he makes you feel fine
Though very much maligned and misunderstood
But if you know 'Ezeer he's a real crowd pleaser
He's ever so good - he's Ebeneezer Goode"
För från Friends Arena kommer nämligen Ebenezer Ofori till VfB Stuttgart
. Efter tre och ett halvt år i Stockholm, dit han kom som junior från The New Edubiase i Ghana, så kommer en av Allsvenskans bästa defensiva mittfältare till Schwaben. Ofori kommer i en tid när det defensiva mittfältet porecis drabbats av en skada- då Mathias Zimmermann dragit av ett ledband i knäet och när det saknas en bra bindning mellan offensiven och defensiven. Efter hundratalet matcher för AIK och en handfull mål, så kommer en spelare med bra vinnarskalle och bollvinnartalanger till Schwaben för att kämpa med Hosogai, Zimmermann och Grgic om en plats på det centrala mittfältet.
Ofori tackar AIK med orden "I thank God for such an incredible moment knowing I came to AIK as a boy and I’m leaving as a man. You fed me with love and nurtured me with care. God bless you all for the criticisms and the praises. It’s now time for me to hop off the AIK ride and hop on the VfB Stuttgart ride. God bless both teams. With the support from you all I know I will keep soaring higher and higher. I will forever carry the memories of AIK with me".
Själv hoppas jag att Commando Cannstatt plockar någon av låtarna ovan.